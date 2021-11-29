6 central Ohioans among first $10,000 scholarship winners in state's Vax-2-School program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state announced the first 30 winners in the state's Vax-2-School initiative to get younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19.
Every day this week, the state will announce 30 people between the ages 5-25 who won a $10,000 scholarship.
A total of six people in central Ohio each won scholarships:
- Alice Jonas - Worthington
- Lydia Krausz - New Albany
- Rachel Mohr - Dublin
- Donovan Simpson - Columbus
- Spencer Sullivan - Ostrander
- Madeline Sines, Milford Center
The Vax-2-School program is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.
To be eligible for the program, participants must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before registering.
The remaining 120 $10,000 scholarships will be announced throughout the week. The five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Friday evening just before 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery Broadcast.
Registration for the $10,000 scholarships has passed, but people can still register for the $100,000 scholarships. The deadline to sign up for the larger scholarships ends Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Here is the full list of Monday's winners:
- Midori Ayres, Fremont
- Frank Brown, Toledo
- Drake Bryan, Novelty
- Madison Cooke, Maineville
- Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
- Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
- Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
- Grant Fry, Doylestown
- Alice Jonas, Worthington
- Livia Kish, Akron
- Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
- Lydia Krausz, New Albany
- Lessah Lemaster, Enon
- Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
- Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
- Mitchell Link, Jamestown
- Alena McCain, West Chester
- Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
- Claire Miller, Cincinnati
- Rachel Mohr, Dublin
- Martin Philip, West Chester
- Victoria Rahija, Mentor
- Donovan Simpson, Columbus
- Madeline Sines, Milford Center
- Sydney Stacho, Medina
- Emily Studer, Aurora
- Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
- Alex Vargo, Rossford
- Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
- Makenna Wolf, Fremont
You can sign up and find out more information about the program here.