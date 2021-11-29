x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

6 central Ohioans among first $10,000 scholarship winners in state's Vax-2-School program

The state is awarding a total of $2 million dollars in scholarships to 150 Ohioans between ages 5-25 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Credit: Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state announced the first 30 winners in the state's Vax-2-School initiative to get younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Every day this week, the state will announce 30 people between the ages 5-25 who won a $10,000 scholarship.

A total of six people in central Ohio each won scholarships:

  • Alice Jonas - Worthington
  • Lydia Krausz - New Albany
  • Rachel Mohr - Dublin
  • Donovan Simpson - Columbus
  • Spencer Sullivan - Ostrander
  • Madeline Sines, Milford Center

The Vax-2-School program is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

To be eligible for the program, participants must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before registering.

The remaining 120 $10,000 scholarships will be announced throughout the week. The five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Friday evening just before 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery Broadcast.

Registration for the $10,000 scholarships has passed, but people can still register for the $100,000 scholarships. The deadline to sign up for the larger scholarships ends Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. 

Here is the full list of Monday's winners:

  • Midori Ayres, Fremont 
  • Frank Brown, Toledo
  • Drake Bryan, Novelty 
  • Madison Cooke, Maineville 
  • Paige Delmore, Seven Hills 
  • Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg 
  • Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth 
  • Grant Fry, Doylestown
  • Alice Jonas, Worthington 
  • Livia Kish, Akron 
  • Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
  • Lydia Krausz, New Albany 
  • Lessah Lemaster, Enon 
  • Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River 
  • Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights 
  • Mitchell Link, Jamestown 
  • Alena McCain, West Chester 
  • Spencer Meier, Cincinnati 
  • Claire Miller, Cincinnati 
  • Rachel Mohr, Dublin 
  • Martin Philip, West Chester 
  • Victoria Rahija, Mentor 
  • Donovan Simpson, Columbus 
  • Madeline Sines, Milford Center
  • Sydney Stacho, Medina 
  • Emily Studer, Aurora 
  • Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander 
  • Alex Vargo, Rossford 
  • Katrina Whitmore, West Chester 
  • Makenna Wolf, Fremont

You can sign up and find out more information about the program here.

COVID-19 in Ohio: Recent Coverage ⬇️

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Biden: Omicron variant cause for concern, not cause for panic