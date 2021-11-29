6 central Ohioans among first $10,000 scholarship winners in state's Vax-2-School program

The state is awarding a total of $2 million dollars in scholarships to 150 Ohioans between ages 5-25 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state announced the first 30 winners in the state's Vax-2-School initiative to get younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Every day this week, the state will announce 30 people between the ages 5-25 who won a $10,000 scholarship.

A total of six people in central Ohio each won scholarships:

Alice Jonas - Worthington

Lydia Krausz - New Albany

Rachel Mohr - Dublin

Donovan Simpson - Columbus

Spencer Sullivan - Ostrander

Madeline Sines, Milford Center

The Vax-2-School program is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

To be eligible for the program, participants must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before registering.

The remaining 120 $10,000 scholarships will be announced throughout the week. The five $100,000 scholarships will be announced Friday evening just before 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery Broadcast.

Registration for the $10,000 scholarships has passed, but people can still register for the $100,000 scholarships. The deadline to sign up for the larger scholarships ends Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Here is the full list of Monday's winners:

Midori Ayres, Fremont

Frank Brown, Toledo

Drake Bryan, Novelty

Madison Cooke, Maineville

Paige Delmore, Seven Hills

Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg

Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth

Grant Fry, Doylestown

Alice Jonas, Worthington

Livia Kish, Akron

Renee Kizlik, Eastlake

Lydia Krausz, New Albany

Lessah Lemaster, Enon

Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River

Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights

Mitchell Link, Jamestown

Alena McCain, West Chester

Spencer Meier, Cincinnati

Claire Miller, Cincinnati

Rachel Mohr, Dublin

Martin Philip, West Chester

Victoria Rahija, Mentor

Donovan Simpson, Columbus

Madeline Sines, Milford Center

Sydney Stacho, Medina

Emily Studer, Aurora

Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander

Alex Vargo, Rossford

Katrina Whitmore, West Chester

Makenna Wolf, Fremont