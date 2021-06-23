Final pair of Vax-a-Million winners revealed

For the last time, Gov. Mike DeWine told two lucky Ohioans they are the winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery.
Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati is the fifth and final of the $1 million prize. Sydney Daum from Brecksville is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board.
Last week, Suzanne Ward from Findlay won the $1 million while Sean Horning from Cincinnati won the four-year scholarship, including room and board.
The state says more than 3.4 million people entered to win the $1 million while more than 154,000 Ohioans between the age of 12 and 17 entered to win the scholarship.
More than 41,000 adults entered to win the $1 million compared to last week while an additional 4,702 students entered to win the scholarship.
Gov. Mike DeWine called the Vax-a-Million promotion a success, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the lottery.
“The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus," DeWine said in a release.
DeWine announced the lottery as an incentive for Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine before health orders were lifted on June 2.