Final pair of Vax-a-Million winners revealed

For the last time, Gov. Mike DeWine told two lucky Ohioans they are the winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati is the fifth and final of the $1 million prize. Sydney Daum from Brecksville is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board.

Last week, Suzanne Ward from Findlay won the $1 million while Sean Horning from Cincinnati won the four-year scholarship, including room and board.

The state says more than 3.4 million people entered to win the $1 million while more than 154,000 Ohioans between the age of 12 and 17 entered to win the scholarship.

More than 41,000 adults entered to win the $1 million compared to last week while an additional 4,702 students entered to win the scholarship.

Gov. Mike DeWine called the Vax-a-Million promotion a success, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the lottery.

Congratulations, Esperanza! You are our final Vax-a-Million - $1 million winner! Thanks for doing your part and getting vaccinated. (Photo by Kathleen Perez) pic.twitter.com/O70OEll66h — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 23, 2021

“The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus," DeWine said in a release.