DeWine to visit Nationwide Children's Hospital's vaccination site Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site in Franklin County on Saturday.

The governor will visit Nationwide Children's Hospital around 12:30 p.m. Before that visit, DeWine will be visiting a vaccination site at another children's hospital in Dayton.

The visits come less than two weeks before all COVID-19 health orders are lifted in Ohio.

Last week, DeWine announced the 'Vax-a-Million' lottery as a way to incentivize people to get the vaccine before the health orders get lifted.

According to an analysis from the Associated Press, Ohio has seen a 33% jump in people getting the vaccine.