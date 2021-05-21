DeWine to visit Nationwide Children's Hospital's vaccination site Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site in Franklin County on Saturday.
The governor will visit Nationwide Children's Hospital around 12:30 p.m. Before that visit, DeWine will be visiting a vaccination site at another children's hospital in Dayton.
The visits come less than two weeks before all COVID-19 health orders are lifted in Ohio.
Last week, DeWine announced the 'Vax-a-Million' lottery as a way to incentivize people to get the vaccine before the health orders get lifted.
According to an analysis from the Associated Press, Ohio has seen a 33% jump in people getting the vaccine.
As of May 21, more than 5 million people have received at least the first dose of their vaccine. That's about 44% of the population.