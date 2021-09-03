DeWine says health departments asked him to expand vaccinations this week

The governor said he was surprised the list would expand this soon.

While touring the vacation clinic at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State on Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine said it took convincing from the state’s health departments for him to give the go-ahead to expand the list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Going into this week I didn't think we were going to expand into 50 this week. A number of health departments asked me to expand it,” he said.

DeWine said health officials made convincing arguments to expand the list.

“The reasons that were given were very valid reasons. In some cases, they were not filling up all of their slots and when you go down to 50, frankly you pick up a bigger percentage of the minority population,” DeWine said.

Starting Thursday people ages 50 and up and those with Type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease are eligible for the covid-19 shot.

On Tuesday, the state reached a milestone when it comes to vaccines. The Ohio Department of Health reports more than 2 million Ohioans have received at least one shot.