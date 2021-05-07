DeWine: Ohio is looking into incentives for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

DeWine also pointed out that he believes there are already several incentives in place for people to receive the vaccine in Ohio.

For months, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been stressing the importance of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

But with demand for the vaccine stalling, DeWine said that the state is looking into providing incentives to those who receive the vaccine -- beyond what already exists.

"There's just so many reasons to get vaccinated and I think we're going to see more and more reasons as we move forward," DeWine said while in Hamilton County. "I know some states have come up with $100 -- look, we're looking at all kinds of things. If we could figure out what could really incentivize people and pick up a significant number, we would certainly do that. We're still looking at that."

In particular, DeWine noted recent changes to the restrictions in the state, including that Ohioans who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus and that nursing home employees who have been vaccinated will no longer need to undergo COVID-19 resting.

"What you're starting to see is a natural distinction being made. For example, a couple of things the state has done: we've said that it really makes no medical sense for somebody who has been fully vaccinated who is exposed then to have to quarantine for 14 days," DeWine said. "So we've said if you've been fully vaccinated, no longer do you have to quarantine...so that should be an incentive."

DeWine didn't have a timetable for when additional incentives could come into effect. But he remained steadfast in his message that the vaccine is the key for Ohio returning to a more normal way of life.