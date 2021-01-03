Police, child care workers, anyone 60+ in Ohio eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

Phase 1C, which starts Thursday, adds new professions and those with certain medical conditions not covered in previous phases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced the next phases for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ohio will begin this week and the age eligibility will be lowered to 60 years.

Phase 1C, which starts Thursday, adds new professions and those with certain medical conditions not covered in previous phases.

Those working in law enforcement, child care and the funeral service industry will be eligible in this next phase. Additionally, anyone living with Type 1 Diabetes, anyone who is pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients and people living with ALS can get vaccinated.

Phase 2 of the state's vaccination distribution plan also begins on Thursday and adds Ohioans aged 60 and older.

DeWine said that approximately 246,000 Ohioans are eligible under the 1C group and Phase 2 adds roughly 695,000 people.

More details on the occupations that qualify for vaccination in Phase 1C ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Ykfjp0VU2e — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

Currently, Anyone 65 and older can receive the vaccine, along with residents and employees of long-term care facilities, frontline medical responders, school employees, and people with severe congenital conditions such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, or cerebral palsy

A list of providers offering the vaccine in each county is posted by the Ohio Department of Health at this link.

___