DeWine announces 15 regional mass vaccination sites to open across Ohio

The state will also be opening pop-up sites in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open throughout Ohio to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington, and Zanesville. Four mobile mass vaccination clinics will also make rounds in the areas of northwestern and west-central Ohio (Ada), southeastern Ohio (Athens), north-central Ohio (Mansfield), and east-central Ohio (Steubenville).

These state-sponsored sites will be offered in addition to the eight-week clinic opening March 17 at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics."

These clinics will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day depending on location, supply and demand.

Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health's vaccination plan may be vaccinated at any of these clinics.

Several appointment-scheduling options will become available, including the state's forthcoming central scheduling system.

The governor's office said these clinics, which will open in the coming weeks as supply becomes available, will operate until they are no longer needed.

DeWine also announced that 50,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will be dedicated to two pop-up mass vaccination sites in Columbus and Cincinnati. Exact site locations are pending.

These clinics will shortly open after the Cleveland site.