DeWine says Biden 'made a mistake' by announcing federal vaccine mandates

In a post on his Twitter account, DeWine said the focus should be on the science of preventing virus spread.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said President Joe Biden made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates.

In a post on his Twitter account, DeWine said the focus should be on the science of preventing virus spread.

"The vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID - but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination," DeWine said.

On Thursday, Biden announced the new requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said.

The government's expansive new rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

Biden also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said.

The rule will require that large companies provide paid time off for vaccination.

Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — said Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.