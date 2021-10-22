COVID booster vaccines: When you can get your shot in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health released its guidelines on Friday for those who are wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevent signed off on all three COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the Ohio Department of Health released its guidelines to medical providers about the shots.

Booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were authorized for people ages 18 and older under certain conditions on Thursday.

The state said no one under that age should take a booster vaccine.

The state said those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are allowed to get their second shot at least two months following the initial dose.

For those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, there's a few more guidelines. Those eligible for a booster shot must have received their second dose at least six months and meet any of the following criteria:

65 years and older

Those 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Those 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Those 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For now, those who have taken a Pfizer/Moderna vaccine should not exceed three total doses.

Mixing and matching boosters:

The state said eligible individuals can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster shot. However, the mixing and matching only applies to booster doses. The primary vaccination shots should be completed using the same product.

When and where can you get a booster shot?

Eligible Ohioans can get their booster shots immediately. Those wanting to get the shots can most likely find them at pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor's offices and other locations.