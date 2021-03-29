Could Ohio college students be next in line for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine?

Gov. DeWine says he plans to release details Thursday about using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a "strategic way."

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine on Monday says he plans to release details Thursday about using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a “strategic way” to help get more vaccines into the arms of young people.

“The single-dose has a strategic advantage. We made it available throughout the state. We know there are certain groups that it just makes a lot more sense using the Johnson & Johnson,” said DeWine.

The governor said he spoke to several university and college presidents on Friday about using the J&J vaccine.

The J&J vaccine only requires one shot which is an advantage over the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots. The J&J vaccine also doesn’t need to be preserved in extreme temperatures.

The governor also said the J&J vaccine would also be helpful in getting shots into the arms of the state’s homeless population.

DeWine made his remarks after touring the Vinton County Health Center.

The health department says it had no issues filling slots. The only challenge, it says, is having the space to provide vaccines inside a small health department.