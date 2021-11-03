COTA workers urge DeWine not to exclude them from next round of vaccine enrollment

Transit workers say they are essential workers and can’t practice social distancing for their jobs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They take you where you need to go: from shopping to doctor's appointments, to work and home.

Ohio’s transit workers have never stopped working during the pandemic, yet remain on the outside looking in when it comes to getting a vaccine.

“When the pandemic hit we became essential workers. In some circles, we were even called heroes. We seem to not be on the radar of safety anymore,” says Jarvis Williams, the President of TWU local 208 which represents 850 COTA bus drivers, mechanics, cashiers and customer service representatives.

Now, they say, it's time for Gov. Mike DeWine to make them a priority and add them to the next group of vaccinated workers.

“You should see what I have to do come into the house. I literally have to strip down in the garage and put everything in the washer right away,” says Darryl Neal, a bus driver for COTA.

During DeWine’s Thursday press conference, 10TV asked why transit workers have not been made eligible to get the vaccine.

The governor said age, not essential workers, determines who is at greater risk to die from COVID.

“We cannot socially distance from our customers. We also collect tickets and we collect cash, and we have concerns about handling both. You handle the cash you get in the driver's compartment, it contaminates the driver's compartment,” says Alan Smith, a COTA bus driver.

Drivers praise COTA for reducing their schedules to limit their contact with the public and keeping its buses clean and disinfected during the pandemic.

“Every mandate they came out with, they were Johnny-on-the-spot. They did everything to keep our operators safe,” Williams said.

COTA spokesperson Jeff Pullin sent 10TV the following statement:

“Over the past 12 months, COTA operators and other front line staff have been interacting with the public every single day to help keep the Central Ohio economy moving and get essential health and safety workers to their jobs. COTA operators should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine now, as other essential, frontline workers have been. We have and will continue to share our frustration with the administration on their behalf so our team can be protected, just as they have protected us."

Since April 2020, COTA says 73 operators out of 700 have reported having COVID-19. The transit company says all have recovered or are currently recovering if the case was recent.

Transit workers say the governor needs to look at the occupation for the next round of shots. They say many transit workers are people of color and are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.