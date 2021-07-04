Columbus woman gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine after struggle to find appointment

After spending an afternoon researching to find her a vaccine appointment, Brenda Broom got her first dose with Franklin County Public Health on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More Ohioans are getting vaccinated each day.

As of Wednesday, April 7, 2021, more than 3,770,000 people have started the vaccination process in the state.

That does not mean the process to find a vaccine appointment has been easy.

On April 1, 10TV spent an afternoon helping Brenda Broom, a 60-year-old Columbus woman who was not very tech-savvy and cannot see very well, find a vaccine appointment close to her.

This is Brenda. She’s 60 years old. She isn’t tech savvy, she can’t see very well and can’t drive very far. She’s one of many people who’ve asked @10TV for help scheduling a vaccine appointment. I worked with her to get one, and you can see how the process played out tonight at 5 pic.twitter.com/QJAwrUfYtj — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) April 1, 2021

We found one for 1:50 p.m. on April 7 at Franklin County Public Health.

“I’ve just been looking so forward to it. You know and oooh, I’m just excited about it,” Broom said.

“So, every day went by was a day closer to getting this done so I can see my daughter.”

Broom’s daughter lives in Iowa, and they have not seen each other in a year. Wednesday’s first dose appointment for her Moderna vaccine at Franklin County Public Health is one big step closer to family and normalcy.

Once she got her dose, Broom said the struggle to find her an appointment was worth the couple minutes of feeling its pinch.

Remember when Brenda and I spent an afternoon looking for a vaccine appointment for her? Well, today’s the day she gets her #firstdose! Get the update tonight on @10TV pic.twitter.com/paL3mz9T8J — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) April 7, 2021

“[I feel] just a lot of hope that we can finally get rid of the masks and get close again to people and shake hands and hug and everything,” she said.

“You don’t miss those things, you take them for granted, and you don’t really realize it until it’s gone.”

Broom said she will not take those experiences for granted anymore.