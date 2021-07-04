Columbus woman gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine after struggle to find appointment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More Ohioans are getting vaccinated each day.
As of Wednesday, April 7, 2021, more than 3,770,000 people have started the vaccination process in the state.
That does not mean the process to find a vaccine appointment has been easy.
On April 1, 10TV spent an afternoon helping Brenda Broom, a 60-year-old Columbus woman who was not very tech-savvy and cannot see very well, find a vaccine appointment close to her.
We found one for 1:50 p.m. on April 7 at Franklin County Public Health.
“I’ve just been looking so forward to it. You know and oooh, I’m just excited about it,” Broom said.
“So, every day went by was a day closer to getting this done so I can see my daughter.”
Broom’s daughter lives in Iowa, and they have not seen each other in a year. Wednesday’s first dose appointment for her Moderna vaccine at Franklin County Public Health is one big step closer to family and normalcy.
Once she got her dose, Broom said the struggle to find her an appointment was worth the couple minutes of feeling its pinch.
“[I feel] just a lot of hope that we can finally get rid of the masks and get close again to people and shake hands and hug and everything,” she said.
“You don’t miss those things, you take them for granted, and you don’t really realize it until it’s gone.”
Broom said she will not take those experiences for granted anymore.
Franklin County Public Health said they will email Broom to notify her about when she should schedule her second dose.