Columbus to consider proposal to give residents $100 if they receive vaccine after Monday

A spokesperson with the city council tells 10TV $275,000 is the proposed amount, which means 2,750 Columbus residents could receive the incentive if passed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council is expected to vote on a proposal Monday to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

The proposal includes an incentive of $100 for city residents who receives a COVID-19 vaccine after Monday. City council members are working to figure out who would be eligible and how residents could apply.

There will be two more drawings for the statewide “Vax-a-Million” lottery. Ohioans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to sign up.