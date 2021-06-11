x
Columbus to consider proposal to give residents $100 if they receive vaccine after Monday

Bottles fo the COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be prepared before the opening of a mass vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. This FEMA run site, along with another in Brooklyn, gives priority to local residents in an effort to equitably distribute the vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council is expected to vote on a proposal Monday to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

The proposal includes an incentive of $100 for city residents who receives a COVID-19 vaccine after Monday. City council members are working to figure out who would be eligible and how residents could apply.

A spokesperson with the city council tells 10TV $275,000 is the proposed amount, which means 2,750 Columbus residents could receive the incentive if passed.

There will be two more drawings for the statewide “Vax-a-Million” lottery. Ohioans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to sign up.

The next deadline for registration is Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m.  

