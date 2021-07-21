Columbus Public Health sees surge in COVID-19 vaccinations due to cash incentive program

According to a release, the health department has seen a 288% increase in vaccinations during the first week of the program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with Columbus Public Health said they are seeing a surge of COVID-19 vaccinations with its newest incentive to get people in hard-to-reach neighborhoods vaccinated.

The Vax Cash Program allows neighbors to receive a $100 Visa gift card for getting their vaccine dose at one of CPH's 10 new neighborhood satellite clinics.

According to a release, the health department has seen a 288% increase in vaccinations during the first week of the program and a 52% increase the second week.

So far, CPH has given out more than 2,5000 gift cards and has provided 177,281 vaccines during the pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said 55% of patients who have been vaccinated are people of color, and 52% are younger than 39 years old.

The cash incentive will be offered from noon – 7 p.m. through Aug. 16, and appointments are not needed. Neighbors can receive a vaccine at these participating clinics:

Mondays:

• Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

• William H. Adams Community Center, 854 Alton Ave.

Tuesdays:

• Far East Community Center, 1826 Lattimer Drive

• Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services, 4099 Karl Road

Wednesdays:

• Barack Community Center, 580 E. Woodrow Ave.

• Somali Community Association of Ohio, 3422 Cleveland Ave.

Thursdays:

• Sullivant Gardens Community Center, 755 Renick St.

• Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio, 4646 Tamarack Blvd.

Fridays:

• Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave.