Columbus Public Health says they received only 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're wondering whether to request the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts says there's no wrong answer.

Dr. Roberts says all three are equally effective, but there are some exceptions.

“If you have a lot of allergies to a lot of different foods and a lot of different allergies to medicines the Johnson & Johnson might be a better product for you,” Dr. Roberts said.

For the moment, Columbus Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that won’t last.

“We are right now. Columbus Public Health only got 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson compared to 5,800 doses or Pfizer,” Dr. Roberts said.

She says other parts of the state received 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Columbus Public Health tends to get more Pfizer than other Franklin County communities because we have the storage capacity for Pfizer,” she said.

She says Franklin County Public Health tends to get more of the Moderna vaccine than Pfizer's.

To date, Columbus Public health has given more than 46,000 doses of the vaccine. Of those, more than 28,000 were first doses and more than 18,000 were second doses.

Dr. Roberts says as more vaccines arrive in the coming weeks, she predicts Columbus Public Health will nearly double the number of people getting vaccines by the end of March.

“If the vaccine supply is going to pick up as we think it will we should be over 80,000 people,” she says.