Columbus Public Health opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at drive-thru clinic

Columbus Public Health has opened registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at their drive-thru clinic at the Celeste Center.

Appointments on Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be for the Pfizer vaccine and appointments on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To schedule for the Pfizer vaccine you must be 16 and older and for Johnson & Johnson is 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment by phone, call 614-645-1519. To schedule online, click one of the links below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources from ODH:

Ohio's central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics

The State of Ohio is sponsoring 18 mass vaccination clinics. Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.