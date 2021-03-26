x
Columbus Public Health opens registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at drive-thru clinic

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine are seen at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, Jan. 21, that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Columbus Public Health has opened registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at their drive-thru clinic at the Celeste Center.

Appointments on Monday, Wednesday and Friday will be for the Pfizer vaccine and appointments on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To schedule for the Pfizer vaccine you must be 16 and older and for Johnson & Johnson is 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment by phone, call 614-645-1519. To schedule online, click one of the links below.

Register online here for the Pfizer vaccine

Register online here for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources from ODH: 

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics

The State of Ohio is sponsoring 18 mass vaccination clinics. Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Additional details and opening dates can be found here.  