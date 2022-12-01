Columbus Public Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Celeste Center

The clinic will take place at Celeste Center, located at 717 E. 17th Ave., on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health is hosting two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The clinic will take place at Celeste Center, located at 717 E. 17th Ave., on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those planning to go can pre-register by clicking here, but walk-ins are also welcomed Registrations must be completed by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

People are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance card.

The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the website.

Columbus Public Health also hosts vaccine clinics throughout the week at the following locations:

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave.

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays – 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Closed Jan. 17, 19 and 20, 2022 )

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

Mondays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Closed Jan. 17, 2022)

Abubakar Asiddiq Islamic Center, 591 Industrial Mile Rd.

Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 4131 Clime Rd.

Wednesdays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave.