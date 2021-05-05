Columbus Public Health encourages family doctors, vaccinated people to educate vaccine-hesitant people

City leaders say it could be up to local practices and doctors who already have bonds with their patients to educate people on the benefits of getting vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As more people get vaccinated around the United States, many health providers are seeing a decline in demand for the COVID vaccine, including in Columbus.

Why is this happening, though?

“It’s a combination of the J&J pause. [It] really created some reluctance,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, from Columbus Public Health.

“Then, knowing that there are so many different options to get the vaccines.”

Dr. Roberts said vaccination sites in Columbus are seeing fewer people come in. So much so, that there have been a few days when a few doses had to be discarded due to lack of interest.

Health Commissioner @DrMRoberts talked COVID-19 vaccine access and safety with @RepBeatty during a tele town hall at our mass vaccine site at the Celeste Center. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at https://t.co/cjW3aR8miL. pic.twitter.com/yMd6zD3VJS — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) May 3, 2021

She noted it is important to look on the bright side and acknowledge the progress the city is able to make.

“One person vaccinated was one additional person that wasn’t vaccinated when we all woke up this morning, so we should be happy with the small wins.”

Columbus Public Health is trying to increase demand with walk or drive-up pop up sites to make getting a shot as convenient as possible.

Get vaccinated today! No appointment needed.



Walk-in hours at Columbus Public Health (240 Parsons Ave.) are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Drive-thru hours at the Celeste Center (717 E 17th Ave.) are 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5fbeP1ttK4 — Mysheika Roberts, MD, MPH (@DrMRoberts) May 5, 2021

As demand goes down, though, city leaders say it could be up to local practices and doctors who already have bonds with their patients to educate people on the COVID-19 vaccines’ benefits.

Dr. Leila Javidi with Family Physicians of Gahanna is seeing vaccine demand go down at her own practice.

“What it takes from our end is really some patience to deal with some of the misinformation, some of the real information, and deciphering what is dangerous, what is something to consider and what is not really something to worry about,” she said.

She added that should really come down to a judgment-free conversation with patients.

Dr. Christen Johnson with Heart of Ohio Family Health Center has already had that conversation many times over.

“In myself getting vaccinated as well as me telling my mom, my grandparents and my extended family to get vaccinated, that I would never tell you to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.”