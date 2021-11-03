Columbus Public Health answers vaccine questions for undocumented Ohioans

There are thousands of undocumented people in Ohio who may be wondering how or even if they can sign up to get vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As of Thursday, March 11, 2021, Ohioans 50 years old or older, people with Type 2 diabetes and people with end-stage renal disease will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, more than two million people in the state have started the vaccination process.

There is not necessarily hesitancy to get the vaccine among undocumented people in Columbus, but there are a lot of questions.

Ramona Reyes, a member of the Columbus City Schools’ board who also works with Our Lady of Guadalupe to help poor and vulnerable people who are often undocumented said a lot of people she works with deal with language barriers while signing up for the vaccine.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is recipient of IWCF Award & $100,000 grant for work supporting #Columbus' Hispanic community. https://t.co/OIHnHQ2I69 pic.twitter.com/afIY5gnBTs — Columbus Foundation (@colsfoundation) November 3, 2017

“People have been asking, ‘When can I register?’ ‘I’m waiting for an English speaker [to help me],’” she said

Columbus Public Health said they have resources in Spanish, people just need to know where to look.

Their website has translated resources on vaccine misinformation and translators are standing by on 614-645-1519 for any Spanish-speaking callers.

.@GovMikeDeWine has announced that people 50+, people with Type 2 diabetes and people with end-stage renal disease will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 11. Check https://t.co/co9KLftvEL or text VaxCbus to 888777 for updates on appointment availability at CPH. pic.twitter.com/gnZ2picFC3 — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) March 8, 2021

As far as actually signing up to get the vaccine, Dr. Mysheika Roberts wants to clarify the process for those that may be concerned about having to provide certain documentation to register or when they show up.

“When you do register, we ask you demographic information, so your name, your date of birth, your address, your phone number, your email address if you have it. What phase you qualify for,” she said.

“We do not ask for immigration status. We do ask you if you have health insurance, but we will vaccinate individuals without health insurance. We do it all the time.”

Columbus Public Health does ask for people’s social security number, but it’s not necessary to put one down. As far as documentation when you show up for the shot, they do ask for identification.

“That’s really just to verify that the person that shows up is the same person that made the appointment,” Dr. Roberts said.

“That ID can be anything. It can be obviously a driver’s license, passport, a work ID with your picture on it can be used, and if people don’t have it, by no means will they be turned away.”

Undocumented or not, Dr. Roberts said the city will work with everyone to get them vaccinated.

Vaccinations are ramping up across the US. When it's your turn to get vaccinated, help protect yourself and our community by getting vaccinated. When we stand together, we can win the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/nxPOTaJlJX — Columbus Health (@ColumbusHealth) March 11, 2021

Columbus Public Health is working with agencies across the city to get the facts to them and they’re holding vaccine clinics catered to Latinx and Somali Ohioans in the next couple of weeks.

The Somali-catered clinic will happen from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 23 and 25 at the Masjid Abubakar Assidiq Islamic Center and the Somali Community Association of Ohio, respectively.

The clinic catered to Latinx people will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 29 at 255 Georgesville Rd.

Vaccine supplies/appointment times are limited.

You must register for an appointment.