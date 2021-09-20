Columbus theatres to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for all visitors

It will apply to locations like the Ohio Theatre and Shadowbox Live, among other venues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Performing arts organizations across Columbus will soon require all eligible visitors, staff and volunteers to show proof they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Broadway Columbus, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, Opera Columbus and the Columbus Children’s Theatre are just some of the organizations implementing the requirement, according to a release.

It will apply to locations like the Ohio Theatre and Shadowbox Live, among other venues.

Beginning Oct. 8, anyone entering their facilities must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend indoor events and performances.

The rule applies to everyone ages 12 and up who is eligible. Additionally, everyone who enters facilities will be required to wear masks, according to the release.