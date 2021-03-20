Columbus organization, COTA drive people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Columbus Stand Up! partnered with COTA to make sure central Ohioans get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The organization Columbus Stand Up! is leading a grassroots effort partnered with COTA to make sure central Ohioans get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

They’re using volunteers and COTA’s Mainstream paratransit program service to pick people up who have appointments set, drive them to and from vaccination sights.

Jennifer Davy used this service to get her shot on Thursday.

“I’m so excited about this it’s been a whole year we’ve all been waiting for this. Pretty soon we can all be together again,” Davy said.

Morgan Harper with Columbus Stand Up! drove Davy to her appointment.

“This is a lot of people in our community that are stepping up and doing what they can to make sure we can all stay healthy,” Harper said.

Harper said they’re first making sure people get to St. John Arena, then, they’re taking a step further and offering the service for seven days a week for people in Franklin County.

President Joe Biden achieved his goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

Davy said this is Ohio doing its part.

“It’s huge for our community because there are so many people in the area of town that I live in that just don’t have transportation and they were just so quick to make sure I could make it,” Davy said.