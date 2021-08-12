Columbus concert venues to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers, staff

The requirement impacts EXPRESS LIVE!, Newport, The Basement and A&R Music Bar.

PromoWest Productions announced Thursday that proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff will be required beginning Aug. 18.

AEG Presents, the company that acquired PromoWest in 2018, said the requirement would need to be fully implemented by Oct. 1 by all of its clubs, theaters and festivals.

Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG said it would implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the show date.

Jay Marciano, chief operating officer and chairman of AEG, cited the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy as reasons for the policy.

“We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” Marciano said.