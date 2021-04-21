Columbus City Schools announce partnerships to provide COVID-19 vaccines for students 16 and older

Beginning April 26, the district will host free clinics for all students who meet the age requirement at four designated sites.

Columbus City Schools is partnering with Nationwide Children's Hospital and Columbus Public Health to provide all students 16 and older with the opportunity to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The opportunity to partner with Columbus Public Health and Nationwide Children's Hospital to vaccinate our students 16 and older is a way to be part of the community mitigation effort to defeat this virus and protect students and staff in our District,” said Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon.

Beginning April 26, the district will host free clinics for all students who meet the age requirement at four designated sites: Beechcroft, Briggs, Independence and Whetstone.

The district will provide bus transportation to get students to and from the school sties on each clinic day.

Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine as it is the only one currently approved for the age group.

The clinics will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The district says the goal is to distribute up to 6,000 doses.

The district says students will be able to receive the vaccine based on their Cohort schedule: