Columbus-area restaurant offering $100, PTO to employees who get vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus-area food delivery service is paying its employees for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and offering them paid time off to get the shot.

ClusterTruck, a delivery-only restaurant with services in Columbus and Dublin, announced the new incentive in an effort to get as many employees vaccinated as soon as possible.

The business is now offering kitchen employees who get or have already received the COVID-19 vaccine a $100 bonus.

Additionally, kitchen employees will be given two hours of PTO for time taken to get the vaccine. ClusterTruck added employees who have already received their vaccine will be compensated for the two hours of time.

“CusterTruck strives to be the best kitchen to work for in Columbus,” said COO Brian Howenstein. “To keep our kitchen staff and their families safe and healthy, we believe that proactively incentivizing employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is the best strategy to get as many employees vaccinated as soon as possible.”

ClusterTruck joins other businesses throughout Columbus striving to make it easier for their employees to get vaccinated.