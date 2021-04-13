City of Columbus working to vaccinate under-served communities

Despite the low vaccination rate among minority communities nationwide, the City of Columbus is making progress.

As vaccines roll out, some people are still struggling to find a shot near them.

Despite the low vaccination rate among minority communities nationwide, the City of Columbus is making progress.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Health Commissioner, told 10TV that Columbus is ahead of the state minority vaccination rate, nearing 30 percent.

To make sure everyone has access to the vaccines, Columbus Public Health is working with specific under-served communities to schedule appointments.

Dr. Roberts told 10TV that they have found success in working with community leaders like Pastor Charles Tatum of Good Shepherd Baptist Church and his wife Rhonda.

“My wife and I thought it important that we step up to the forefront in that effort,” Pastor Tatum said.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church is located at 1555 E Hudson St.

Tatum and others in the neighborhood are working to make sure that people of color and people who live in under-served areas are brought to the forefront when it comes to vaccination.

“We had some members who were a little hesitant about taking the vaccine but when we shared with them that you know, we were vaccinated, it kind of eased them somewhat so they decided to go ahead and take the vaccine,” Rhonda Tatum said.

Columbus Public Health also holds free opportunity clinics every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the health department at 240 Parsons Ave.

They're even offering transportation to help people struggling to get there.

“This vaccine clinic is for people who live in our opportunity zip codes, which we know are the same zip codes that have high unemployment rate, high infant mortality rate and challenges with access to care,” Dr. Roberts said.

People 16 years or older who live in the below zip codes are eligible for the Columbus Public Health opportunity clinics.

– 43203

– 43222

– 43204

– 43223

– 43205

– 43224

– 43206

– 43227

– 43207

– 43229

– 43211

– 43232

– 43219

Keep in mind, that because of the limited supply of vaccines, appointments must be made ahead of time.

Call 614-645-1519 or email health@columbus.gov to make an appointment.

For transportation, people 60 years or older can call 614-525-6200 or 614-259-7391, for all ages.