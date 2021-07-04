x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Vaccine

CDC says one in 4 adults in the US now fully vaccinated

The new encouraging data amid a tumultuous vaccine roll out comes as the director of the CDC has recently urged Americans not to let down their pandemic guard.
Credit: AP
In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a day after it was temporarily shut down while protesters blocked the entrance. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that at least one-in-four adults across the country have been fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. 

The data for adults is encouraging, showing that at least 24.9% of U.S. adults have now been fully vaccinated.

According to the agency's data, at least 19.4% of the total population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, with either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States. 

For those above the age of 65, the data is even more encouraging, showing that at least 57.4% have now been fully vaccinated. 

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that all adults in the U.S. would qualify by April 19 to register for one of the COVID-19 vaccines. 

The White House launched the "We Can Do This" campaign to encourage more people to register and receive the jab, which has been shown to protect against COVID-19, a disease which has now claimed the lives of over 550,000 people in the United States. 

According to an AP-NORC poll from January, at least 67% of adult Americans said they would be willing to get vaccination, a figure which has since climbed to 75%.

RELATED: CDC: COVID-19 variant first found in Britain now most common in US

RELATED: COVID survivors network offers help getting antibody treatments