CDC says ages 18 and up should get booster shot

The CDC made the recommendation as the world works to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults as the new omicron variant is identified in more countries.

The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or if they live in a long-term care setting.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance reflects the emergence of the omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in the U.S. but that officials say will inevitably reach the country.

Rhonda Potts from Columbus said she got her booster shot this past weekend. At first, she wasn’t sure about getting vaccinated during the first rollout.

"I listened to science. I got my vaccines back in March,” she said. "It didn't hurt me, and I was glad that I did.”



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said if the variant is not already here, then it’s going to get here.

“Things that we don't know right now is whether the people that do get infected severer form of the disease or whether it's a light disease or somewhat the same as Delta,” he said.

Potts is hoping this new variant is a wake-up call for people who have yet to get vaccinated.

"People have lost loved ones, I’m just hoping that more people take it seriously,” she said.