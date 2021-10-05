CDC activity safety guidance showcases the power of vaccines

An OhioHealth doctor explains why the CDC guidance chart on safe activities during the pandemic highlights vaccine progress.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a third of American adults are fully vaccinated, and 56% have received at least one dose, according to the Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an activity safety chart in late April, showing the risks for vaccinated and unvaccinated people doing normal tasks.

According to Dr. Anup Kanodia from OhioHealth and KanodiaMD, the chart highlighted the importance and progress vaccines are making.

“[Vaccines] were taking things that were medium and high risk and are putting them in a low risk category, especially when you still wear a mask,” said Kanodia. “Your life is pretty much almost back to normal to an extent after the vaccine. And your kids’ lives are close to normal too in many regards because they have less chance of getting infection. And if they do get the infection, a lot less of a chance of getting serious infection.”

According to Kanodia, people do not have to worry as much if someone is standing or sitting too close to them if they are vaccinated, especially outside.

Same goes for gathering with friends, family or children who are unvaccinated.

“The people that get vaccinated, and how many of them get COVID-19, it's less than 1 in 1,000,” said Kanodia. “When you look at unvaccinated people. The chance of hospitalization is around 9%. That is if you don’t have any other chronic illnesses. For a child its way under 1%, of getting hospitalized with COVID. The risk is much less for children than adults.”