Breaking down vaccine disparity within central Ohio, low vaccination rate among African Americans

Satewide, Dr. Mysheika Roberts with Columbus Public Health says Black people make up just 5% of the vaccinated population.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Everyone above the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine in Ohio, but who's actually rolling up their sleeves and where are they from?

Franklin County says about one in four people have at least their first dose.

“17% of those that we vaccinated were African American, which is pretty good when you think that African Americans make up 29% of our population,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for Columbus Public Health.

Dr. Roberts said statewide, the percentage of Black people who have been vaccinated is just 5%. The low vaccination rate among African Americans is a problem nationwide.

Data from the CDC shows the Black, Asian and Latino populations make up about 8%, 5% and 9% of the vaccinated population, respectively.

“Ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccines is really key in medicating those disproportionate impacts as well as for preventing widening health disparities in the future,” said Samantha Artiga, Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, or KFF, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that looks at data on health issues.

“We know that people of color have suffered disproportionate impact from the pandemic in terms of higher rates of illness and death and yet so far they're less likely to have been receiving vaccines,” Artiga said.

Statewide in Ohio, KFF found that Black people made up about 13% of COVID cases, but only half that number are vaccinated.

Throughout Ohio, the numbers are different, looking at records of how Franklin County is doing vaccine-wise by zip code, as of March 17.

In the 10 zip codes with the lowest vaccination rate, which range from about 1% of neighbors being vaccinated to over 11%, you'll find diverse Columbus neighborhoods, including Lindon, Franklinton, Blacklist Estates and the Hilltop.

The City of Columbus is specifically focusing its efforts on these neighborhoods, along with a few others where minority populations are high and vaccination rates are low.

“We’re talking old fashion door hangers, knocking on doors, talking to people,” said Carla Williams-Scott, Director of the Department of Neighborhoods for the City of Columbus.

Williams-Scott said many people in these communities are not getting the vaccine for a few reasons: out of fear, a lack of information, or wrong information. There is also the challenge of access, i.e. what do you do if you don't have working internet? If you don't speak English? If you don't have a car?

The city is hosting opportunity clinics for specific zip codes and communities. The ZIP codes are:

43203

43222

43204

43223

43205

43224

43206

43227

43207

43229

43211

43232

43219