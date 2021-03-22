Breaking down the efficacies of different COVID-19 vaccine brands

With more vaccine options on the horizon we’re taking a look at the efficacies of each COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection for adults in its U.S. study.

"This news with the AstraZeneca vaccine of 79% efficacy is really pretty remarkable," said Dr. Susan Koletar, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

As this vaccine candidate nears the finish line, so does another: Novavax.

These developments are on top of three others the FDA has already given the green light under emergency use authorization.

Each brand has its own efficacy.

"You always have to understand the study designs and what they are looking at," explained Dr. Koletar.



The Pfizer BionTech COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 95% effective in clinical trials compared to Moderna (94.1%), Johnson & Johnson (66.3%) and AstraZeneca (79%).

Novavax, which wrapped up clinical trials in the U.K. and South Africa, is 96.4%.