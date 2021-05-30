As dating picks back up in central Ohio, some dating apps help you connect to vaccinated singles

“'Are you vaccinated?' is about to be the question of 2022.”

As many places continue to reopen, some singles are hoping to have some luck with the expanding dating pool.

Certain apps like Tinder and Bumble are hoping to make it easier for those who are vaccinated to find true love.

Jamel Gwynn says he’s thankful the vaccine is letting people get back out there safely.

“Coming from a lockdown, everyone’s literally just trying to do their thing now,” he said.

Some turned to online dating during the pandemic as the safest option.

Gwynn said the top answer you’ll be asked on a date in the future won’t be what you do for a living.

“'Are you vaccinated?' is about to be the question of 2022,” he said.

Certain dating apps allow you to show your vaccination status, even awarding you different badges and free access to premium content on the app.

Others say this is making it much easier to find a mate, the safe way.