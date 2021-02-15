Central Ohio vaccine clinics close ahead of winter storm

Clinics are announcing their plans before the main part of the storm hits the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics are adjusting their plans due to the forecasted winter storm for central Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The region is expected to receive upwards of eight inches of snow or more Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Franklin County Public Health said its clinic for people 75 years of age and older to get the second dose of the vaccine has been canceled for Feb. 16. FCPH will contact people with appointments directly to reschedule for Thursday or Friday of this week.

OhioHealth has closed all vaccination clinics Tuesday and will contact patients to reschedule appointments later this week.

Columbus Public Health said its clinic at the Celeste Center will be open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people who have appointments unless Franklin County is under a Level 3 Snow Emergency.