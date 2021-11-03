Upper Arlington quarantines hundreds of students, some parents upset with guidelines

More than 300 students were in some form of quarantine with additional quarantines since Tuesday evening.

Tara Wood is a mother who says enough is enough.

“This is not just about COVID anymore,” she said. “The risks of the kids taken out of school is far greater than their risk of getting sick.”

Her three children are in grades 12, 10 and 6 in Upper Arlington Schools. The district went back full-time starting last Monday. A week later, COVID quarantines have affected hundreds of students.

“We’re quarantining kids like no other school is doing,” Wood said.

According to the district, by Tuesday’s board of education meeting, 350 students were in some form of quarantine with additional quarantines since Tuesday evening. The district has about 6,250 students.

“Your stance is, bottom line, if a student is healthy, if a student is not showing symptoms they should be in school,” 10TV Reporter Bryant Somerville asked.

“Yeah,” Wood said.

She acknowledges that a student who tests positive should be quarantined. She also applauds the district for trying to maintain protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing.

The district says it follows quarantine guidance from Franklin County Public Health, which falls under different categories including if an exposure occurs within a classroom environment and at least 3-to-6 feet of physical distancing is maintained if that distance wasn’t maintained and if exposure happens outside of a classroom.

Wood claims the district is quarantining healthy students who have been masked, are low-risk and are doing everything that has been asked of them.

“Suddenly, we’ve decided that that’s not good enough still and we’re going to change the rules and quarantine a whole class or quarantine a whole athletic group,” Wood said.

Wood says it’s taking a toll on her children; her youngest who is on an individualized education plan, her middle child who just made the tennis team and her daughter who is a senior in high school.

“My senior…I have not seen my senior cry as much as she has this past year,” she said.

She says it’s weighed heavy going from virtual learning to hybrid, back to virtual, back to hybrid, to full-time and now having a possible quarantine hanging over her head. Wood says it’s a struggle emotionally and mentally and it’s why she continues to fight.