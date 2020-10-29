Upper Arlington COVID-19 survivor signs on to open letter to President Trump

More than 700 people who have signed the letter demanding that the Trump Administration come up with a pandemic plan.

It started with a dry cough. And that led to a four-day stint in bed.

For Sue Ferguson, who lives in Upper Arlington, that describes just a bit of her early August bout with COVID-19.

But, nearly two months later, she’s not ready to call herself recovered.

“There’s a lot of people who are not really better.” Ferguson said. “We really need to take this more seriously and figure out what kinds of treatments we can come up with or healthcare providers can come up with that are going to make people get better because I’m definitely not better.”

Ferguson considers herself a COVID-19 long-hauler, still experiencing the effects of the virus weeks later. She says she was given a chest x-ray and diagnosed with post-COVID pneumonia. She still is due for a follow-up x-ray.

So she went online to connect with others who were struggling in the same way and eventually linked up with the folks behind COVID Survivors for Change. The executive director is Chris Kocher, who lives in New York with his wife and two young daughters and has several friends who have been impacted by COVID-19, according to the organization.

COVID Survivors for Change recently penned an open letter to President Trump, saying he and his administration “cruelly” mismanaged the pandemic and continue to “put millions of lives at risk.”

Ferguson signed on to the letter, along with more than 700 others from across the country and political spectrum.

“It really needs to go beyond politics,” Ferguson said. “Your health is the one thing that you get, wherever it is, that you don’t value enough until something happens that you don’t have it anymore. You can’t value your health enough.”

Ferguson said she hopes the letter leads to more funding for the National Institutes of Health, not only for the coronavirus but for other healthcare crises as well.

“This is really a call to action to get COVID survivors to speak out because I’m sure I’m not the only one, and we really need treatments that are going to make people better,” she said.

10TV did reach out to the White House for comment and received this statement: