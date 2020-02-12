UK approves Pfizer vaccine, what's next for the United States?

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth says the United Kingdom approving the Pfizer vaccine is a big ray of sunshine for vaccines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first shots are expected to roll out next week.

“We are all seeing glimmers of sunshine when we talk about vaccines and first big ray of sunshine was the United Kingdom’s approval of the Pfizer messenger RNA vaccine,” said OhioHealth's Infectious Diseases doctor, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

Where does that leave the United States?

“It really sets the stage for where our country is going,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

He said, as of right now, we are in a waiting process.

“We know that Pfizer met not only their safety, but efficacy end points and they have requested that their vaccine be reviewed by an independent section by the FDA on Dec. 10. 2020,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Which is right around the corner.

“We also know too that Moderna has also met their safety and efficacy end points and they have requested an independent group from the FDA to have their vaccine reviewed on the 17th,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

The doctor said the approval process doesn’t end there after those meetings.

“Once a vaccine is approved by the FDA, then it has to go to an independent group at the CDC called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

That group will make the final decision.

As far as the news of a vaccine on the way, Dr. Gastaldo hopes people don’t use this as a false sense of security.