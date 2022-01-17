Ohio Hospital Association: It’s too early to know if hospitalizations have peaked

Hospitals remain in surge management and more have had to postpone elective procedures.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While the number of COVID hospitalizations remains high across the state -- we are seeing the numbers reported by the state steadily decrease in the last few days.

But does that mean we've peaked during this omicron surge?

John Palmer from the Ohio Hospital Association said it's too early to say if hospitalizations have peaked across the state, especially because some zones are still seeing increases.

He points to data from Zone 2 which includes central Ohio. According to Palmer, in part of this zone (region 4) hospitalizations are down compared to the 7-day trend. That's a 7% drop for the inpatient category and a decrease of 4% for the ICU. He said areas in northeast Ohio are starting to see a drop as well.

"It's hard to really determine if we're seeing a peak statewide, because of so much activity happening. But certainly, in the area that kind of led this surge with the delta variant and the omicron during the holidays up in Cleveland, Ohio, we are starting to see some decrease there," he said.

However, he says hospitals are still operating under surge management and zone leaders are meeting frequently.

“We're going to be continuing to look at things from a space standpoint, a staffing availability, where facilities can take patients and not take patients,” he explained.