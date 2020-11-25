'The light is on at the end of the tunnel': Immunology doctor on COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. DeWine said Ohio should receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After eight months of a pandemic and a solid month-and-a-half of hearing about a possible vaccine, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a date on Tuesday.

“Looks like around Dec. 15 we will get our first batch,” he said. “We are very excited about that. We are in the process of planning how that will get out," DeWine said.

DeWine says the first batch, assuming it’s approved, will be from Pfizer. The second batch will come from Moderna a week later. The vaccine will take two shots about three-to-four weeks apart.

“The good news is the light is on at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Frederic Bertley said.

Bertley is the president and CEO at COSI and has a Ph. D. in Immunology. He studies how viruses make us sick and vaccine development.

“Never in the history of vaccine development have we put so many scientists and spent so much money to try to develop this,” he said.

Bertley says what makes the coronavirus vaccine so impressive is the collaboration locally, nationally and internationally.

He also points out that scientists weren’t starting from scratch, being able to look at other respiratory viruses as pre-cursor candidates helping to develop these vaccines.

And FDA approved clinical trials that are usually separated into three phases were blended, which expedited the vaccine.

Dr. Bertley understands some people might be hesitant for this vaccine, but he says when it hits the market it will be safe.

“Would you feel safe taking [the vaccine] once it comes out,” 10TV's Bryant Somerville asked.

“Man, I’m first in line,” Bertley said

Dr. Bertley also wants people to know the FDA assembles experts from around the country to carefully examine the data from companies like Pfizer and Moderna, study it and make a decision to release it.

“People who are worried about government pressure and ‘Oh, they’re just going to approve it to fast-track for political reasons,’ these are men and women like me and you that have nothing to do with the FDA…[they do not] work for the government, but are experts in this area that are going to say yay or nay,” he said.

The state’s distribution plan is expected to put a high priority on first responders like healthcare workers and nursing home residents and those considered high-risk for COVID-19.

With limited vaccine amounts available at first, Dr. Bertley says it could be next summer before it’s available to the general public.

However, he says the fact three months ago there was no timetable for a vaccine and now one is expected in the next three weeks is something to be proud of.

“More than ever, this should make society wake up and say ‘You know what science is really cool’,” he said.