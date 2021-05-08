'The game has changed': Doctors ask central Ohioans to protect their families by masking up, getting vaccinated

Doctors from hospitals across Columbus are seeing COVID-19 indirectly affect children.

Doctors say COVID-19 and the Delta Variant’s impact on children “remains fairly low right now.”

Doctors with Nationwide Children’s Hospital are still seeing hospitalizations for children remain low compared to adults.

However, in a press conference at Columbus Public Health on Wednesday, doctors said the indirect impact this virus has on kids is profound.

“Children are not getting as sick as the adults,” said Dr. Rustin Morse, the chief medical officer at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “We are seeing children being hospitalized with COVID, but it’s at a very low volume, locally”

Dr. Morse said that is good news, but at the rate case numbers are climbing and with some schools only “strongly recommending” masks, he wouldn’t be surprised to see kids have to go back to school online.

“It does affect children in that it impacts whether they can go to school,” he said. “It impacts their mental health because they socially distance and they can’t have normal interactions that children should have with other children.”

On top of that, Dr. Morse says Nationwide Children’s and other hospitals are seeing unprecedented numbers of kids in the hospital for other illnesses, effectively bursting their buildings at the seams.

“We have never been at the capacity that we’ve been at in the summer. We are seeing typical winter volumes in August,” he said.

“It feels like it should be snowing soon, and we are short nurses. So we are very challenged on how to continue to provide highly effective safe care given the situation that we’re seeing.”

Dr. Morse said his hospital is also supposed to help with caring for adults when other hospitals fill up.

He says Nationwide cannot do that right now, but the solution here, he said, is simple.