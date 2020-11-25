Texas mom battling COVID-19 for 152 days released from hospital

Crystal Gutierrez was 36 weeks pregnant when she went to the hospital with coronavirus. 152 days later, she is back home.

WEBSTER, Texas — A Texas City mother who spent 152 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 is back home with her family.

Crystal Gutierrez was 36 weeks pregnant when she went to the hospital after noticing symptoms of the virus. Doctors performed an emergency Caesarian section at the time.

Doctors monitored the baby, Matthew, in the NICU, testing him for coronavirus every 48 hours. Rafael Gutierrez met Matthew, his fourth son, over a video call. Eventually, Matthew was virus-free, but Crystal was getting worse and needed to be intubated.

Her husband, Rafael, talked to her on a video call moments before the procedure.

Rafael has been taking care of their four boys while she recovers. Tuesday, doctors at HCA Healthcare in Webster discharged her from the hospital. She arrived back home in a wheelchair and wearing oxygen tanks.

This is awesome! Last week, we told you about Crystal Gutierrez, hospitalized with #COVID19 while pregnant. After 152 days at @HCAhealthcare in Clear Lake, she is discharged and home with her family tonight! @KHOU #KHOU11 #THANKYOUhealthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/fDpzsmpiNc — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) November 25, 2020

"I'm so grateful to have her home. It's the best especially since it's right before Thanksgiving," said her husband, Rafael. "I'm not going to lie, it's overwhelming. She needs so much help, and I had a moment. My son was crying, and I was helping her. I was trying to hurry up and help the baby. I just had to take a moment and breathe."

Crystal still has a long road to a full recovery. She had a tracheotomy at one point during her treatment and is re-learning how to walk.