Ohio teachers union casts doubt on DeWine’s goal of vaccinating school employees by March 1

K-12 school employees will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on February 1.

The President of the Ohio Federation of Teachers said it’s unrealistic to expect those who work in K-12 across the state will receive their two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine by March 1.

“It's questionable they will even see the first vaccine by March 1,” Melissa Cropper said. “Even if you were to get the dose say the second week of February, you're not going to get that second dose before March 1.”

Cropper says even if you get the second dose a person must wait 7-10 days before full immunity.

“We know that with only 100-150,000 doses coming to the state each week and those primarily going to those 65-years-old and older, we know we're not going to get every teacher vaccinated in the first or second week of February,” she said.

In early January, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would begin to offer the vaccine to school employees beginning in February. Districts were required to agree to return to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1 as a condition of vaccinating employees.