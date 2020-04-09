Survivors of human trafficking struggle to receive help through CATCH Court amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A program in Franklin County that helps survivors of human trafficking by offers them support and a safe place to change and rehabilitate, has not been able to meet in person as much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has led to fewer survivors getting the help they need through CATCH Court, which stands for "changing actions to change habits."
There have also been concerns a new policy to issue summons to non-violent offenders instead of arrests, has prevented the survivors from getting help.
“When I got arrested, I kid you not, I literally was like, thank god,” said CATCH Court graduate, Vanessa Perkins.
At the time of her arrest, Perkins had been working the streets and awake for eight days straight. She knows where she would be if she had not been taken into custody.
“I don't think I'd be breathing,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns to keep the jail population low, the Columbus city attorney's office issued a new policy to issue a summons, instead of arrests, for non-violent offenses like solicitation.
“Now, because we are not really arresting them on those warrants and jailing them, we haven't been able to engage the women the way we normally can,” said Gwen England, Probation officers for Catch Court.
The program numbers have gone down by half. They had 38 participants in March, now there are 19.
“We have not had any referrals into CATCH Court because there hasn't been anyone getting arrested and sent to jail and asking for the help and a way out,” said Catch Court Judge Paul Herbert.
“For some of them not going to jail can be a matter of life and death,” England added.
“Because of COVID, because it is limited, let that jail space be used for the folks who are terrorizing our community who need to be incarcerated,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.
Klein just made the policy permanent but argues he has created a caveat for human trafficking victims.
“If a woman needs help, and incarceration is the only way to get her help, or if the person needs saved because of the abuse of their pimp, the human trafficker, they have my office's support and blessing to bring that woman to jail,” Klein explained.
If a woman does no't go through catch court, there is an 80% recidivism rate.
For those who graduate, it's 3%.
“The consequences, unfortunately, we know very well is usually death. The average lifespan of a woman in this lifestyle is 34 years old,” Herbert said.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said health and safety of inmates is top of mind during the pandemic but the jail will not turn away anyone who is arrested, including those who are charged with solicitation.