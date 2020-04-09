Survivors of human trafficking struggle to receive help through CATCH Court amid COVID-19 pandemic

“I don't think I'd be breathing,” she said.



Because of COVID-19 concerns to keep the jail population low, the Columbus city attorney's office issued a new policy to issue a summons, instead of arrests, for non-violent offenses like solicitation.



“Now, because we are not really arresting them on those warrants and jailing them, we haven't been able to engage the women the way we normally can,” said Gwen England, Probation officers for Catch Court.



The program numbers have gone down by half. They had 38 participants in March, now there are 19.



“We have not had any referrals into CATCH Court because there hasn't been anyone getting arrested and sent to jail and asking for the help and a way out,” said Catch Court Judge Paul Herbert.



“For some of them not going to jail can be a matter of life and death,” England added.



“Because of COVID, because it is limited, let that jail space be used for the folks who are terrorizing our community who need to be incarcerated,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.



Klein just made the policy permanent but argues he has created a caveat for human trafficking victims.



“If a woman needs help, and incarceration is the only way to get her help, or if the person needs saved because of the abuse of their pimp, the human trafficker, they have my office's support and blessing to bring that woman to jail,” Klein explained.



If a woman does no't go through catch court, there is an 80% recidivism rate.