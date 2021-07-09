‘Super spreader variant’: local health leaders urge people to get vaccinated amid rise in delta variant

Health leaders say the delta variant is up to 60% more transmissible than the original, leaving unvaccinated people at greater risk of infection.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The delta variant is driving up COVID-19 cases across the country. Here in central Ohio, it's unknown how prevalent the delta variant is.



"We call this the super spreader variant," said Dr. Joe Gastaldo from OhioHealth. "When you get COVID-19 you don't know what variant you're getting. It's safe to say based on the genetic sequencing information from the CDC that it's likely to be the delta variant."



What health officials do know is that this variant is up to 60% more transmissible than the original -- leaving unvaccinated people at greater risk of infection.



In Franklin County, for example, that's roughly half of the residents.



Some hospitals like Mount Carmel test for variants but not specific variants. The Ohio Department of Health does that.



A statement from ODH reads in part, "The Delta variant has been detected in Ohio, however in the proportionality of all variants tested it remains less than 1%. Further breakdown is not available. The Ohio Department of Health does not track variants in relation to hospitalizations or deaths."



According to Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, ODH notified Columbus Public Health when the delta variant was detected.