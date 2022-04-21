Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been canceled for Thursday night.

NEW YORK — Television host Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been canceled for Thursday night.

"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I'm feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," Colbert wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the well wishes."

Thursday's show was scheduled to feature "Ozark" stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," Colbert said.