Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been canceled for Thursday night.
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16, 2018. Colbert will return to doing live shows before a studio audience on June 14. CBS said Monday that audience members at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be required to show proof of vaccination before being admitted, and face masks will be optional for them. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Television host Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been canceled for Thursday night.

"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I'm feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," Colbert wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the well wishes."  

Thursday's show was scheduled to feature "Ozark" stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," Colbert said.  

The show will air repeated episodes from Friday through next week as previously planned, according to the "Late Show" Twitter account. New episodes are set to return on May 2.

