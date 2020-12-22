State sending masks to more than 2 million Ohioans age 65 and older

Each package will have five masks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State of Ohio is sending out more than 10 million masks to more than two million people age 65 and older in the state.

Each package will contain five masks and COVID-19 prevention information.

The masks are non-medical, disposable and will be sent over the holidays.

The state identified people to send the masks to through the Ohio Department of Aging's Golden Buckeye Program, which helps connect businesses with older adults.

The mailers are being sent out by the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Department of Health.

The mailers are part of the second phase in helping get masks to older Ohioans.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, masks were given to people in community living facilities.