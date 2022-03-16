Should you wear a mask while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day?

As COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world continue to climb, doctors weigh in on how you can safely celebrate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thursday is the first St. Patrick's Day that looks a little closer to normal since 2019. For the past two years, the celebration has come with smaller crowds and a lot of precautions.

But as COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world continue to climb, should you change how you celebrate?

“Based on our current CDC definition of ‘low community level,’ if somebody is not immunocompromised, if they don't have an at-risk condition, it is safe for them to be indoors with other people,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo from OhioHealth.

Byrne’s Pub in Columbus does not have mitigation efforts in place ahead of St. Patrick's Day Week. They even checked with Columbus Public Health.

“Nobody seems to have any regulations for us, as far as that goes,” said Patrick Byrne.

This is the 25th St. Patrick's Day tent party for Byrne's; they can fit 400 people in the tent and 100 people in their bar.

Back in 2020, things were very different. When 10TV spoke with the bar owner two years ago, the bar had almost 100 bottles of hand sanitizer in preparation.

“I don't even like to go back there because it was just such a difficult time and there's so much uncertainty going forward,” Byrne said.

Dr. Gastaldo says if you do plan on celebrating, it's important you have a plan in place.

If you are at high risk for exposure or if you start to develop symptoms, you need to isolate immediately and get tested.