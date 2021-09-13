Southern Ohio Medical Center says its ICU is at capacity

The hospital issued an alert on its Facebook page, saying medical workers are using alternate care plans for critical patients.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth has issued a warning that its intensive care unit has reached its capacity.

The hospital issued an alert on its Facebook page, saying medical workers are using alternate care plans for critical patients. The facility is also preparing to open its fourth COVID-19 unit in order to deal with the steadily increasing number of patients.

The warning also says that because of the number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital, there may not be bed space for people who come to the hospital for treatment of other health issues.

The statement is also asking people in the community to take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that recent CDC data shows that unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.