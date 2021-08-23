x
South-Western City Schools to require masks for pre-K through 6th-grade students, staff

The school district passed a resolution Monday night allowing the superintendent to require face masks for students, staff and visitors.
Credit: South-Western City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pre-K through sixth-grade students and staff in the South-Western City School District will now be required to wear masks starting Wednesday.

The school district passed a resolution Monday night allowing the superintendent to require face masks for students, staff and visitors. 

On Friday, the school district changed their mask guidelines from just recommending them in the classroom to requiring them for pre-K through sixth-grade students.

Seventh-12th grade students are not required, but strongly recommended to wear masks in the classroom.

Several people packed Monday night's school board meeting in protest of the resolution and the mask requirement.

The resolution is in effect for the 2021-22 school year.

