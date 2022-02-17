South-Western City Schools ending mask requirements for students preschool through grade 6

The decision comes after leaders saw declining COVID-19 cases across the district and community and a declining positivity rate.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Starting Friday, masks will no longer be required for preschool through sixth-grade students at South-Western City Schools.

In an announcement by the school district Thursday, masks will become optional for students in those grades.

The announcement adds that masks will still be recommended during the pandemic. Middle school and high school students were already strongly recommended to wear masks in the classroom.

Masks are still required while on school buses because of the federal mandate by the Centers for Disease Control and Disease.

School leaders say the district will continue to monitor active COVID-19 cases, practice proper sanitation methods and meet with public health partners to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus within school buildings.

“While we have the lowest district case totals since November 2021, we all have a role to play in protecting the health of others. With any illness, practicing good hygiene and staying home when experiencing a fever or symptoms remain viable methods for remaining healthy and in school,” the letter says.

You can read the full letter here.

South-Western City Schools is the latest school district in central Ohio to relax its mask mandate in recent days.

Other big districts such as Hilliard City Schools and Dublin City Schools announced ending mask requirements for students this week.