‘Serious illness’: Experts say Delta variant likely driving hospitalization increase, best defense is to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For more than a week straight, Ohio hospitals have had more than a thousand COVID patients.

Hospital leaders say the numbers are concerning, especially since the increase is happening quickly.

Dr. Mark Herbert from Mount Carmel says healthier and younger people are being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

One thing most have in common: they are not vaccinated.

"I think what we're learning is the Delta variant can cause serious illness in these patient populations,” said Dr. Herbert.

Dr. Herbert said hospitals are prepared for a surge as hospitalizations rise across the country and here in Ohio. Capacity is not a concern right now.

He said in the past part of the plan was to use Nationwide Children's Hospital if capacity was maxed out. However, that's not an option right now.

Dr. Rustin Morse, Chief Medical Officer of Nationwide Children's Hospital said right now it would be difficult to take adult patients given the increase of pediatric patients. COVID-19 is not to blame for that.

“To be clear we're not seeing an increased volume of COVID pediatric patients we're seeing an increased volume of other respiratory viruses in the community,” he said.

Those viruses are ones that typically spread in the winter months, like Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Dr. Morse said we are in a very different position right now in Ohio when it comes to children hospitalized with COVID: the latest total count of hospitalizations ages 0 to 17 according to the Ohio Hospitalization Association: 31.

However, that is a 342.9% increase from four weeks ago. According to that data, the age group with the most hospitalizations: 50-59.

"We are seeing more COVID-19 patients in the hospital,” said Dr. Joe Gastaldo at OhioHealth. “At Riverside [Tuesday] we had close to 26 patients [as of that] morning. Of which only one of them was not fully vaccinated."

At Adena Health System, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker says about a month ago they had zero covid patients across their hospitals and that has changed fast.

"I can tell you really that upward swing from two or three patients to 13 happened in a flash,” said Dr. Tucker. “So probably in the last seven to ten days and I anticipate it to climb even higher."

Dr. Tucker said his concern is not so much the amount of available space to care for patients with COVID-19, but having enough workers to care for them

The reason? He said health care workers are feeling burnout. Many say these hospitalizations could be prevented if more people got vaccinated.

In Ohio the vaccination rate is more than 50%, however, Dr. Mark Herbert said that number should be closer to 80%.

