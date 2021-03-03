Senate candidate Josh Mandel calls on DeWine to lift Ohio's mask mandate, fully reopen the state

Mandel is running for the seat being vacated by outgoing Sen. Rob Portman.

Less than 24 hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was reopening the state and lifting its mask mandate, a call is now being made for Gov. Mike DeWine to do the same here in Ohio.

"Today we demand that Governor DeWine remove all restrictions on Ohioans and allow our families and communities to make decisions without the heavy hand of government crippling their liberties any longer," according to a statement released Wednesday morning from U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who is running for the seat being vacated by outgoing Sen. Rob Portman.

Mandel's request comes as Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, continues encouraging people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Fatigue is winning and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored," she said Wednesday.

Read Mandel's full statement below:

Mike DeWine and Amy Acton have done a horrible job handling the COVID response and completely trampled on the freedoms, liberties, and livelihoods of everyday Ohioans. Today I call for Ohio to fully re-open and allow Ohioans to get back to work, get their kids back to school, and remove our statewide mask mandate.